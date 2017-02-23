Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals has been trading near
record low, at around $16 per share, and at levels not seen in
seven years. This spells big financial trouble for one of its
largest shareholders, Pershing Square Capital (IPO-PERS.L), the
hedge fund company managed by the billionaire William Ackman,
whose efforts to salvage Valeant and his reputation as a savvy
investor are looking increasingly desperate. Valeant's collapse
has put a serious dent in the publicly traded Pershing Square
Holdings' 2016 performance, which was down 13.5 percent, net of
fees. nyti.ms/2lsnO1s
- SolarCity, the nation's leading installer of rooftop solar
panels and a renewable energy darling, lets customers sign up to
lease a system, where they will make payments to the company
every month for at least 20 years. In dozens of cases over the
last three years, SolarCity has reached long-term lease
agreements with homeowners shortly before or even after they
defaulted on mortgages. In at least 14 cases, the homeowners
were already in default, or had other liens on the property, by
the time SolarCity filed paperwork about the panels with the
government. These cases raise questions about how well the
company vets customers. nyti.ms/2lsrm3I
- Carlos Ghosn is stepping down as the chief executive of
Nissan Motor Co, more than 15 years after he took
control of the Japanese automaker and helped save it from
collapse. Nissan said on Ghosn would remain chairman of Nissan's
board. He will continue to lead the global automobile alliance
created during his tenure at Nissan, which also includes Renault
of France and Mitsubishi Motors of Japan. nyti.ms/2lsycGF
- According to minutes published of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's most recent meeting, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, "many
participants" wanted to increase the benchmark rate "fairly
soon" if the economy continued to grow. The minutes stopped
short of suggesting a rate increase was likely at the Fed's next
meeting, in mid-March. They said that a core group of Fed
officials remained cautious about the economic outlook, seeing
balanced risks of faster and slower economic growth. nyti.ms/2lsqWun
