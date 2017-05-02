May 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Greek official said on Tuesday that his country had reached a deal with its creditors that would allow it to receive critical emergency funds in return for promises to raise taxes and cut social spending. nyti.ms/2oSjyMa

- Fox News forced out one of its most senior executives on Monday, the latest aftershock of a sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed the television network and pressured its owners, the Murdoch family, into a painful and protracted public housecleaning. nyti.ms/2oSj1tJ

- Fox News faced a fresh legal challenge on Monday after Diana Falzone, a reporter at the network, accused it of discriminating against her on the basis of her gender and her fight against a chronic disease. nyti.ms/2oSkxf8

- Screenwriters and entertainment companies held contract talks in the final hours before a strike deadline on Monday, as union loyalists flooded Twitter with messages of resolve and as the rest of Hollywood held its collective breath. nyti.ms/2oSfoni

- In a move that highlights the increasing pressures faced by stock pickers on Wall Street, Peter Kraus, the chief executive of AllianceBernstein Holding, was ousted by the money manager's controlling shareholder on Monday. nyti.ms/2oS6LZV

- Airbnb agreed to settle a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco, putting to rest litigation that could have hampered the company's efforts to expand and go public. nyti.ms/2oShHad

- President Trump continued his outreach to rogue leaders, declaring he would meet North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong-un, provided the circumstances were right, even as the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, brushed aside the president's invitation to visit the White House, saying he might be "too busy." nyti.ms/2oRZnxE (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)