May 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A Greek official said on Tuesday that his country had
reached a deal with its creditors that would allow it to receive
critical emergency funds in return for promises to raise taxes
and cut social spending. nyti.ms/2oSjyMa
- Fox News forced out one of its most senior executives on
Monday, the latest aftershock of a sexual harassment scandal
that has engulfed the television network and pressured its
owners, the Murdoch family, into a painful and protracted public
housecleaning. nyti.ms/2oSj1tJ
- Fox News faced a fresh legal challenge on Monday after
Diana Falzone, a reporter at the network, accused it of
discriminating against her on the basis of her gender and her
fight against a chronic disease. nyti.ms/2oSkxf8
- Screenwriters and entertainment companies held contract
talks in the final hours before a strike deadline on Monday, as
union loyalists flooded Twitter with messages of resolve and as
the rest of Hollywood held its collective breath. nyti.ms/2oSfoni
- In a move that highlights the increasing pressures faced
by stock pickers on Wall Street, Peter Kraus, the chief
executive of AllianceBernstein Holding, was ousted by the
money manager's controlling shareholder on Monday. nyti.ms/2oS6LZV
- Airbnb agreed to settle a lawsuit against the city of San
Francisco, putting to rest litigation that could have hampered
the company's efforts to expand and go public. nyti.ms/2oShHad
- President Trump continued his outreach to rogue leaders,
declaring he would meet North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong-un,
provided the circumstances were right, even as the Philippine
president, Rodrigo Duterte, brushed aside the president's
invitation to visit the White House, saying he might be "too
busy." nyti.ms/2oRZnxE
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)