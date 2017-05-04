May 4 The following are the top stories on the
- Apple Inc, the world's most valuable public
company, said it planned to dedicate resources to American job
creation with a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced
manufacturing in the United States. The company said it would
announce the first investment from its new fund later this
month. nyti.ms/2paGdPU
- On Wednesday afternoon, Facebook Inc reported
another quarter of huge growth, with nearly 2 billion people
actively using the service. Revenue was up 49 percent in the
first quarter compared with a year ago. nyti.ms/2paGhiC
- Electric-car maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday
that its losses had widened in the first quarter, but that sales
and revenues had grown rapidly as the company prepared for the
critical launch of a mass-market model. nyti.ms/2paWB2X
- Staff members at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age,
among the most powerful voices in the Australian news media,
began a weeklong strike on Wednesday over job cuts at Fairfax
Media Ltd. nyti.ms/2paWGn1
- With its creditors at its heels and its coffers depleted,
Puerto Rico sought what is essentially bankruptcy relief in
federal court on Wednesday, the first time in history that an
American state or territory had taken the extraordinary measure.
nyti.ms/2paGwdw
- House Republican leaders planned to hold a showdown vote
Thursday on their bill to repeal and replace large portions of
the Affordable Care Act after adding $8 billion to the measure
to help cover insurance costs for people with pre-existing
conditions. nyti.ms/2paZBfq
