- Facebook published a series of advertisements in British newspapers, advising millions of users in the country on how to spot misinformation online. nyti.ms/2pWrryN

- Sinclair, the largest owner of local television stations in the United States, said it agreed to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, beating other suitors including Nexstar and 21st Century Fox. nyti.ms/2pWaAMS

- Nearly five years after the collapse of Dewey & LeBoeuf, a jury in Manhattan convicted the law firm's former CFO Joel Sanders, on three criminal counts on what prosecutors said was a scheme to hide the firm's failing finances from financial backers. nyti.ms/2pWwdMS

- Express Scripts, one of the biggest pharmacy benefit managers in the drug world, said it would begin offering a group of frequently used drugs for a lower price to people without health insurance, or to those in plans with high deductibles that made their medications unaffordable. nyti.ms/2pWtIu6