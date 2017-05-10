AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
May 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Eight Democratic senators led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for a federal investigation into whether billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn violated laws against insider trading and market manipulation in his role as a special adviser to President Trump. nyti.ms/2q19MWR
- Walt Disney reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with theme park profits up 20 percent and movie income increasing by 21 percent. nyti.ms/2q1oux9
- Amazon introduced the latest model in its expanding family of Echo products, the Echo Show, which has a seven-inch touch screen and a video camera that let people place video or voice calls over Wi-Fi. Amazon also said it would release a free software update this week that brings voice-calling features to existing Echo devices. nyti.ms/2q12Itc
- President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, abruptly terminating the top official leading a criminal investigation into whether Trump's advisers colluded with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. nyti.ms/2q1136V (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.