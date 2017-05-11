May 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Abercrombie & Fitch said on Wednesday that it has
begun talks to sell itself. It said it was in "preliminary
discussions" with unnamed suitors after it received expressions
of interest. nyti.ms/2q4XzRc
- Twenty-First Century Fox said on Monday that it
had incurred costs of $10 million "related to settlements of
pending and potential litigations" during its third quarter in
the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations at Fox News. nyti.ms/2q5jesj
- Snap Inc, the parent of the messaging app
Snapchat, reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations
reporting a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter. Its revenue
was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its
user growth was decelerating sharply. nyti.ms/2q5btTl
- The Department of Homeland Security is considering banning
laptops and other large electronic devices from carry-on bags on
flights from Europe to the United States. The action would
extend a limited ban that was put in place in March. nyti.ms/2q5qzIs
