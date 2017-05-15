May 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Waymo, the self-driving car unit that operates under
Google's parent company, has signed a deal with ride-hailing
start-up Lyft to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the
mainstream through pilot projects and product development
efforts. nyti.ms/2pB1hTR
- The components of the global cyberattack that seized
hundreds of thousands of computer systems last week may be more
complex than originally believed, a Trump administration
official said Sunday, and experts warned that the effects of the
malicious software could linger for some time. nyti.ms/2pAuD4M
- WinView, which lets users make free wagers on sports games
in real time, plans to announce on Monday that it has raised $12
million in a new round of financing. nyti.ms/2pAL3tO
- On Sunday, Western Digital Corp said it had
decided to take its conflict with Toshiba to the
International Court of Arbitration, to stop the Japanese company
from selling its chips arm without its consent. nyti.ms/2pAYMRA
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)