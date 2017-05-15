May 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Waymo, the self-driving car unit that operates under Google's parent company, has signed a deal with ride-hailing start-up Lyft to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream through pilot projects and product development efforts. nyti.ms/2pB1hTR

- The components of the global cyberattack that seized hundreds of thousands of computer systems last week may be more complex than originally believed, a Trump administration official said Sunday, and experts warned that the effects of the malicious software could linger for some time. nyti.ms/2pAuD4M

- WinView, which lets users make free wagers on sports games in real time, plans to announce on Monday that it has raised $12 million in a new round of financing. nyti.ms/2pAL3tO

- On Sunday, Western Digital Corp said it had decided to take its conflict with Toshiba to the International Court of Arbitration, to stop the Japanese company from selling its chips arm without its consent. nyti.ms/2pAYMRA

