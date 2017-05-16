May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump boasted about highly classified intelligence in a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week, providing details that could expose the source of the information and the manner in which it was collected, a current and a former American government official said Monday. nyti.ms/2qmoW9z

- The Trump administration said on Monday it would vastly expand the so-called global gag rule that withholds American aid from health organizations worldwide that provide or even discuss abortion in family planning. The new policy could disrupt hundreds of clinics in Africa and around the world that fight AIDS and malaria. nyti.ms/2qmzGEL

- Indicators are far from conclusive, but intelligence officials and private security experts say that North Korean-linked hackers are likely suspects in global ransomware attacks. nyti.ms/2qmktDq

- Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing company, sidestepped a full shutdown of its self-driving car efforts on Monday when a federal judge stopped short of issuing a temporary injunction against the program. nyti.ms/2qmsiJD

- A whistle-blower, a former well-placed official at UnitedHealth Group Inc, asserts that big insurance companies have been systematically bilking Medicare Advantage for years, reaping billions of taxpayer dollars from the program by gaming the payment system. nyti.ms/2qmnSCj

- With oil markets flagging, the world's two biggest oil exporters agreed on Monday to extend production cuts for several months, sending the price of crude soaring. nyti.ms/2qmwKYN