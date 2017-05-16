May 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Trump boasted about highly classified
intelligence in a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and
ambassador last week, providing details that could expose the
source of the information and the manner in which it was
collected, a current and a former American government official
said Monday. nyti.ms/2qmoW9z
- The Trump administration said on Monday it would vastly
expand the so-called global gag rule that withholds American aid
from health organizations worldwide that provide or even discuss
abortion in family planning. The new policy could disrupt
hundreds of clinics in Africa and around the world that fight
AIDS and malaria. nyti.ms/2qmzGEL
- Indicators are far from conclusive, but intelligence
officials and private security experts say that North
Korean-linked hackers are likely suspects in global ransomware
attacks. nyti.ms/2qmktDq
- Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing company,
sidestepped a full shutdown of its self-driving car efforts on
Monday when a federal judge stopped short of issuing a temporary
injunction against the program. nyti.ms/2qmsiJD
- A whistle-blower, a former well-placed official at
UnitedHealth Group Inc, asserts that big insurance
companies have been systematically bilking Medicare Advantage
for years, reaping billions of taxpayer dollars from the program
by gaming the payment system. nyti.ms/2qmnSCj
- With oil markets flagging, the world's two biggest oil
exporters agreed on Monday to extend production cuts for several
months, sending the price of crude soaring. nyti.ms/2qmwKYN
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)