May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Puerto Rico's first day in federal court to reduce its $123 billion in bond debt and unfunded pensions got off to a cordial enough start on Wednesday, but after a few hours, the gloves started to come off. nyti.ms/2qywjJa

- American and European officials met on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss aviation security after the United States Department of Homeland Security said it was considering a ban on laptop computers and tablets in the cabins of trans-Atlantic flights. nyti.ms/2qyFQzY

- Lloyds, one of Britain's four largest lenders, said on Wednesday that it had returned to private ownership after the British government sold its final stake. nyti.ms/2qyDcdG

- Hundreds of thousands of Greeks walked off the job on Wednesday, heeding the call of labor unions to join a 24-hour general strike to protest a new round of austerity measures nearing approval in Parliament. nyti.ms/2qyzdOn

