May 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Puerto Rico's first day in federal court to reduce its
$123 billion in bond debt and unfunded pensions got off to a
cordial enough start on Wednesday, but after a few hours, the
gloves started to come off. nyti.ms/2qywjJa
- American and European officials met on Wednesday in
Brussels to discuss aviation security after the United States
Department of Homeland Security said it was considering a ban on
laptop computers and tablets in the cabins of trans-Atlantic
flights. nyti.ms/2qyFQzY
- Lloyds, one of Britain's four largest lenders,
said on Wednesday that it had returned to private ownership
after the British government sold its final stake. nyti.ms/2qyDcdG
- Hundreds of thousands of Greeks walked off the job on
Wednesday, heeding the call of labor unions to join a 24-hour
general strike to protest a new round of austerity measures
nearing approval in Parliament. nyti.ms/2qyzdOn
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)