- The Trump administration is considering moving
responsibility for overseeing more than $1 trillion in student
debt from the Education Department to the Treasury Department, a
switch that would radically change the system that helps 43
million students finance higher education. nyti.ms/2qpAh5a
- A Seattle law firm that specializes in suing automakers
has filed a class-action lawsuit against General Motors Co
, accusing the company of programming some of its
heavy-duty pickup trucks to cheat on diesel emissions tests. nyti.ms/2qpz4es
- Companies are sticking by Fox News's Sean Hannity as he
promotes his conspiracy theory surrounding the murder of a DNC
staff member, claiming he is not violating their core values. nyti.ms/2qpLL8X
- Saudi Arabia's largest sovereign wealth fund will make a
$20 billion investment in a new Blackstone Group LP
infrastructure project, which could then double in size. nyti.ms/2qpA8io
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) extended oil production cuts through March 2018, after a
meeting in Vienna on Thursday. The move follows a decision this
month by Saudi Arabia and Russia to do so. nyti.ms/2qpKqPp
