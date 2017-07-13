FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 13
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 13

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber drivers have won a tentative victory in their legal battle to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. nyti.ms/2tOWwVE

- Google won its latest legal battle in Europe, after a French court said the company did not have to pay $1.3 billion in back taxes. nyti.ms/2t5qZll

- Apple Inc said that it would open its first data center in China, in response to a strict new law in China that requires companies to store users' data in the country. nyti.ms/2uTeWEN

- A Food and Drug Administration panel unanimously recommended that the Food and Drug Administration approve the first-ever treatment that genetically alters a patient's own cells to fight cancer. nyti.ms/2sS5tfK

- Representative Steve Scalise, who was critically injured during a mass shooting that took place at a congressional baseball practice, was moved from the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital. nyti.ms/2tgtyw3

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.