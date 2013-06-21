LISBON, June 21 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Prosecutor's office investigates 150 high-risk swap contracts signed by public companies, fired executive says banks pressured firms to sign up (Diario de Noticias)

* Government wants president to send most polemic spending cuts to constitutional court for preventative checks (Sol)

* Antitrust authority may extend analysis of proposed Optimus/Zon merger until October (Diario Economico)

* CDS-PP leader guarantees ruling coalition stability until Troika leaves, but warns alliance will have to be reassessed afterwards (Publico)