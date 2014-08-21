LISBON Aug 21 8 Following are some of the main
stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CMVM market watchdog analysing share purchases in Espirito
Santo Saude healthcare company by Mexico's Grupo
Angeles before announced buyout offer (Diario Economico)
* Portugal issued Treasury bills at record low yields
(Diario Economico)
* Traffic at Sines port had world's largest growth rate last
year (Diario Economico)
* Clients calmer over Novo Banco after initial concerns,
bank workers commission says (Negocios)
* Number of forest fires so far in 2014 is smallest this
century (Jornal de Noticias)