* CMVM market watchdog analysing share purchases in Espirito Santo Saude healthcare company by Mexico's Grupo Angeles before announced buyout offer (Diario Economico)

* Portugal issued Treasury bills at record low yields (Diario Economico)

* Traffic at Sines port had world's largest growth rate last year (Diario Economico)

* Clients calmer over Novo Banco after initial concerns, bank workers commission says (Negocios)

* Number of forest fires so far in 2014 is smallest this century (Jornal de Noticias)