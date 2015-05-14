RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
LISBON May 14 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ruling coalition and opposition Socialists neck and neck in terms of voting intentions in poll (Jornal de Negocios)
* Potential bidders in TAP airline privatisation concerned with Socialist leader's remarks opposing sale of majority stake (Diario Economico)
* Creditor banks of bankrupt Rioforte seek to block Portugal Telecom from reclaiming defaulted debt (Diario Economico)
* TAP debt to be restructured before sale (Jornal de Negocios)
* Dividend payments by listed companies increase, one in every three euros goes abroad (Jornal de Negocios)
* Partex CEO says some wells show signs that there is oil in Portugal (Jornal de Negocios)
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds