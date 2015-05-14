LISBON May 14 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ruling coalition and opposition Socialists neck and neck in terms of voting intentions in poll (Jornal de Negocios)

* Potential bidders in TAP airline privatisation concerned with Socialist leader's remarks opposing sale of majority stake (Diario Economico)

* Creditor banks of bankrupt Rioforte seek to block Portugal Telecom from reclaiming defaulted debt (Diario Economico)

* TAP debt to be restructured before sale (Jornal de Negocios)

* Dividend payments by listed companies increase, one in every three euros goes abroad (Jornal de Negocios)

* Partex CEO says some wells show signs that there is oil in Portugal (Jornal de Negocios)