LISBON Dec 16 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Government likely to propose legislation on making firing easier before year-end, to mull it at weekend extraordinary cabinet meeting (Diario de Noticias)

* Construction companies seek more money from state, want compensations for slashed investment (Jornal de Negocios)

* Companies to pay 15-20 pct more for electricity next year, tariffs up 4 percent for households (Diario Economico)

* Prime minister to choose buyer of state's 21.35 pct stake in EDP utility on Wednesday (Diario Economico)

* Chinese, Brazilian bidders claim EDP CEO biased to benefit Germany's E.ON, CEO denies having expressed any preference (Sol)