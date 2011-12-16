LISBON Dec 16 Following are some of the
main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Government likely to propose legislation on making firing
easier before year-end, to mull it at weekend extraordinary
cabinet meeting (Diario de Noticias)
* Construction companies seek more money from state, want
compensations for slashed investment (Jornal de Negocios)
* Companies to pay 15-20 pct more for electricity next year,
tariffs up 4 percent for households (Diario Economico)
* Prime minister to choose buyer of state's 21.35 pct stake
in EDP utility on Wednesday (Diario Economico)
* Chinese, Brazilian bidders claim EDP CEO biased to benefit
Germany's E.ON, CEO denies having expressed any preference (Sol)