LISBON Jan 14 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ireland to open way for Portugal in exiting financial assistance programme in 2014 (Publico)

* Economists say IMF-proposed spending cuts unlikely to be applied (Publico)

* Portugal expected to return to bond markets in 2013 with debt maturities of three years or more (Negocios)

* Prime minister denies failing budget goals, says need to think post-bailout (Jornal de Noticias)

* Portugal Telecom to export bundled TV, Internet, mobile and fixed phone services to Brazil to gain scale (Diario Economico)