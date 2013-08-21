BRIEF-Shares of United Electronics to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
LISBON Aug 21 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President already approved new powers for deputy prime minister Paulo Portas (Diario de Noticias)
* Government drops plans to shut more schools in new academic year (Diario Economico)
* Business confidence improves, but economic risks persist (Publico)
* Antitrust authority to deliver final ruling on ZON-Optimus merger by Monday (Diario Economico)
* Liberty gives up on buying Caixa's insurance business (Jornal de Negocios)
* Campaigning via email and telephone messages prohibited for local elections (Jornal de Noticias)
* Losses from forest fires at 62 million euros (Jornal de Noticias)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct y/y from 116.9 million yuan ($16.95 million) a year ago