BRIEF-Wige Media sees revenues of around 60 mln euros for 2017
* In 2017, EBITDA target set at 2.7 million euros ($2.94 million) and EBIT at 1.5 million euros
LISBON, July 10 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Espirito Santo International considering filing for controlled insolvency if debt renegotiation with clients fails while it prepares larger restructuring plan (Diario Economico)
* CMVM market regulator starts investigation of Portugal Telecom's debt dealings with Rioforte (Expresso)
* Association of PT shareholders does not rule out suing company, still to decide on strategy (Negocios)
* Angola preparing development bank based on BES Angola (Negocios)
*Constitutional court judges to rule on pension cuts before going on holidays in mid-August (Negocios).
