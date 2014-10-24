LISBON Oct 24 Following are some of the main
stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Portuguese banks raised 10 billion euros in capital since
previous stress test, but still no certainty until new results
revealed (Diario Economico)
* APAX private equity fund wants to buy PT Portugal from
Brazil's Oi, joins Altice, Telefonica (Diario
Economico)
* 90 percent of Novo Banco clients who hold long-term bonds
accept bank's offer to convert in deposits; deposits reinforced
by almost 800 mln euros (Negocios)
* Government gives in and allows income tax discounts for
education costs (Publico)
* Prime Minister imposes silence on possible election
coalition with CDS-PP (Diario de Noticias)
* Opposition Socialists back down on debt renegotiation
(Sol)