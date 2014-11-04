LISBON Nov 4 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Troika calculations put Portugal's deficit above 3 percent next year, higher than 2.7 pct government target (Diario Economico)

* APAX fund competes with Altice to buy Portugal Telecom assets from Oi (Diario Economico)

* Portugal Telecom will prevent sale of PT Portugal if considers price too low (Negocios)

* Altice only to pay 500 million euros for Portugal Telecom assets, assume debt of 6.5 billion (Diario de Noticias)

* Government re-evaluating cooperation with East Timor after diplomatic incident ( Diario de Noticias)

* Portuguese judges expelled from East Timor after discomforting investigations (Publico)