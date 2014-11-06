LISBON Nov 6 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* All independent assessments suspect 2015 budget of excessive optimism (Negocios)

* Troika says government slackened fiscal, reform effort after end of bailout (Publico)

* Judicial cooperation with East Timor ceased and without resumption in sight after judges expelled (Publico)

* Market regulator CMVM has doubts over Novo Banco's solution for BES commercial paper (Diario Economico)

* Sonae and Angola's Isabel dos Santos ready to invest in Portugal Telecom assets to prevent sale to Altice, could split NOS and PT telcos between them, sell fixed line network to third party or set up network infrastructure operator (Diario Economico)