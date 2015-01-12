LISBON Jan 12 Following are some of the main
* Portugal Telecom SGPS management under pressure
to postpone today's shareholder meeting that would vote on sale
of former PT assets by Oi to Altice (Diario
Economico)
* Shareholders in Portugal Telecom SGPS to vote on
postponing shareholder assembly (Jornal de Negocios)
* CEO Nuno Amado prepares to get new mandate at Millennium
bcp (Jornal de Negocios)
* Madeira's long-serving leader Alberto Joao Jardim steps
down today after 36 years of running the island, early election
to follow (Publico)