LISBON Jan 22 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Likely approval of sale of PT Portugal to Altice at Portugal Telecom shareholder meeting today hinges on Novo Banco (Negocios)

* Chinese, U.S. investors interested in Comporta estate being sold off after Espirito Santo Group collapse (Negocios)

* Finance minister says thousands of public sector jobs may still be cut (Jornal de Noticias)

* More traffic on highways, motorists spent 27 mln euros more in tolls (Jornal de Noticias)

The Troika of EU and IMF threatens to block Portuguese state payments to suppliers, saying that Portugal must first show the results of new rules aiming at curbing debt. (Diario Economico)

* Portugal wants to eliminate double-taxation with Angola. (Diario Economico)

* The Troika will start its third evaluation of Portugal's bailout package on Feb.15 and will focus on structural reforms and the access to credit in the economy. (Jornal de Negocios)