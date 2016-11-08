LISBON Nov 8 Following are some of the main
stories in Portuguese newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* State-owned bank CGD's new CEO faces resignations on his
team if court forces disclosure of wealth, to evaluate if stays
on (Jornal de Negocios)
* Prime Minister Costa announces 200 mln euros for startups
at WebSummit (Publico)
* WebSummit - the day Lisbon's venue became incubator for
Silicon Valley (Diario de Noticias)
* Illegal immigrants' escapes from Lisbon airport aided by
organised group (Jornal de Noticias)