MOSCOW, April 4 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian bureaucrats and state officials made up about 20 percent of the country's middle class in 2012, the daily says, citing the Higher School of Economics study.

- A new electronic system for holding state tenders may cost 4 to 5 billion roubles ($126.82 to $158.53 million), the paper reports.

- The number of Russians who know of opposition figure Alexei Navalny has grown, but his popularity as a presidential candidate dropped from 33 percent in April 2011 compared to 14 percent year-on-year, the paper cites recent Levada poll.

- Russians in 2012 bought $400 million-worth goods on Ebay , the paper writes citing the company's chief in Russia Konstantin Dolgov.

- Britain-based Rockefeller Oil Company Plc will acquire upstream oil and gas assets in Russia from VTB Bank for around $1 billion, the daily writes.

- Russian General Prosecutor's Office may slap fines on more than 10 non-governmental organisations over various violations discovered during mass audits begun in March, the paper reports. ($1 = 31.5402 Russian roubles)