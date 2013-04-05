MOSCOW, April 5 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian government will launch a tender to build a bridge
over the Lena river in Siberia worth 54.7 billion roubles ($1.73
billion), the daily writes.
- Russian food retailer Magnit plans to open
10,300 new stores, including 500 hypermarkets, in the next five
years, the daily reports.
- Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro may pay out
more than 10 billion roubles ($315.82 million) in dividends for
2012, the paper writes.
- Russian railways plan to raise up to 406 billion roubles
($12.82 billion) in private investments by 2020 for
infrastructure funding purposes, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian Finance Ministry has introduced a draft bill into
the parliament setting tax rebates for private stock market
investors, while experts say the measure will unlikely make
stockmarket more popular among Russians, the daily says.
- Russian lower house of parliament on Thursday announced
plans to draft a bill reducing tax concessions for print media,
saying that 2012 federal budget was missing some 8.15 billion
roubles in taxes due to the concessions, the paper reports.
($1 = 31.6632 Russian roubles)
