MOSCOW, April 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A group of hand-raised cranes that were accompanied on a motorised flight by Russian President Vladimir Putin to a migration spot last year, have not returned to the wild yet, the paper says.

- Four Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, will recall some 3,000 cars from Russia amongst 3.3 million cars worldwide, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia will respond to the U.S. list of officials, who will be barred entry to the United States as part of Magnitsky Act, with its own list of 71 Americans who will not be able to enter Russia, and may further extend it to 104 people, the paper cites sources.

- Gennady Onishchenko, chief of Russia's consumer safety watchdog, has approved the return of previously banned Georgian mineral water Borjomi to the Russian market, the daily writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Russia's investigative committee spokesman Vladimir Markin about the case of opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the chief of Russia's Federal Space Agency (Roskosmos) Vladimir Popovkin who says the cost of Russia's space development programme for 2013-2020 will exceed that of China for the first time.

RBC Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Moscow authorities plan to spend over $500 million to rebuild the VVTs, a park built in 1930s-1940s to exhibit Soviet era achievements, the daily reports.