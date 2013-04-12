MOSCOW, April 12 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- A group of hand-raised cranes that were accompanied on a
motorised flight by Russian President Vladimir Putin to a
migration spot last year, have not returned to the wild yet, the
paper says.
- Four Japanese car makers, including Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co, will recall some 3,000
cars from Russia amongst 3.3 million cars worldwide, the daily
writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia will respond to the U.S. list of officials, who
will be barred entry to the United States as part of Magnitsky
Act, with its own list of 71 Americans who will not be able to
enter Russia, and may further extend it to 104 people, the paper
cites sources.
- Gennady Onishchenko, chief of Russia's consumer safety
watchdog, has approved the return of previously banned Georgian
mineral water Borjomi to the Russian market, the daily writes.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The daily runs an interview with Russia's investigative
committee spokesman Vladimir Markin about the case of opposition
activist Alexei Navalny.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the chief of Russia's
Federal Space Agency (Roskosmos) Vladimir Popovkin who says the
cost of Russia's space development programme for 2013-2020 will
exceed that of China for the first time.
RBC Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Moscow authorities plan to spend over $500 million to
rebuild the VVTs, a park built in 1930s-1940s to exhibit Soviet
era achievements, the daily reports.
