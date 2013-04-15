BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
- Pascal Lamy, the director general of WTO, says he discussed how to ease Russian trade restrictions with First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.
- Russian automobile manufacturer Sollers at its joint venture with Mazda in Vladivostok last Friday started producing new model Mazda 6, the paper writes.
- The world's largest tyre maker Bridgestone Corp plans to build a factory in Russia's city of Ulyanovsk. The plant will begin production in 2016 and by 2018 will produce some 4.4. million tyres per year, the daily says.
- Russia's Communist party may demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet when the leader gives a speech to the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, the paper writes.
- The director of a St Petersburg Naval museum was arrested last week on suspicion of corruption that caused the government hundreds of millions of roubles in losses, the paper says.
- The daily runs the comments of Finnish Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja who says Finland is concerned with Russia's lawmaking on NGOs.
- Russian social development minister Olga Golodets say Russians evade taxes causing shortages in pension payments for senior citizens, the daily reports.
- The Kremlin is expecting numerous questions over corruption when President Vladimir Putin holds a televised phone-in is sessions on April 25, the daily says citing sources. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.