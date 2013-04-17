MOSCOW, April 17 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Troika Dialog Investments sold a 20.53 percent stake in
Russia's largest car maker AvtoVAZ to Rostech's joint
venture with Renault-Nissan, the paper writes.
- Russians and Russian-speaking CIS citizens spent some 40.8
billion roubles ($1.30 billion) on online games in 2012,
compared to 39.3 billion roubles ($1.25 billion) spent in
cinemas, the paper reports citing Mail.ru Group.
- Russia's Trade Ministry wants domestic producers to
manufacture 45 percent of all goods for children sold in the
country by 2020, compared to a current 22 percent. Experts say
the plan is impossible, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Moscow authorities are looking for investors to spend 60
billion roubles to boost the city's transport infrastructure,
the paper writes.
- Russia's lower house of parliament plans to extend the
authority of the Federal Migration Service so it can audit
businesses that hire migrant workers, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some 50 percent of Russians do not want to vote in
elections. Most of them are well-educated and young, the paper
writes head of independent polling center Levada Lev Gudkov.
($1 = 31.3972 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)