VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's leadership is now prepared for the conflict in
Nagorno-Karabakh, the paper writes citing experts.
- Internet company Yandex sold advertising space
worth some 58.2 billion roubles ($846.29 million) in 2015,
becoming a leader on Russia's media market, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- President Vladimir Putin on April 1 signed a decree on
fighting corruption. Anti-corruption work will focus on a
conflict of interests of state officials, the paper reports.
- Delegation of U.S. congressmen has arrived in Moscow for
the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict to
take part in a meeting of the Valdai international discussion
club, the paper writes.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Trade turnover between Russia and the EU in 2015 dropped
to 209.6 billion euros, shrinking by 26 percent compared to
2014, the paper reports citing recent Eurostat data.
- Long-distance trunk drivers on Sunday held a rally in
Moscow against the heavy trucks tolling system, Platon, and
demanded the dismissal of the government and the president.
Communists and backers of opposition politician Alexey Navalny
supported them, the paper says.
- Russia will not close unsafe coal mines after the accident
at the Severnaya mine. The government suggested that coal
producers should improve work safety, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Even though food imports to Russia shrank by 35 percent in
2015 and food prices rose by 34 percent in the past two years,
the Agriculture Ministry plans further cuts of imported food
stuffs, the paper writes.
($1 = 68.7705 roubles)
