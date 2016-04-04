The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia's leadership is now prepared for the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the paper writes citing experts.

- Internet company Yandex sold advertising space worth some 58.2 billion roubles ($846.29 million) in 2015, becoming a leader on Russia's media market, the paper writes.

- President Vladimir Putin on April 1 signed a decree on fighting corruption. Anti-corruption work will focus on a conflict of interests of state officials, the paper reports.

- Delegation of U.S. congressmen has arrived in Moscow for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict to take part in a meeting of the Valdai international discussion club, the paper writes.

- Trade turnover between Russia and the EU in 2015 dropped to 209.6 billion euros, shrinking by 26 percent compared to 2014, the paper reports citing recent Eurostat data.

- Long-distance trunk drivers on Sunday held a rally in Moscow against the heavy trucks tolling system, Platon, and demanded the dismissal of the government and the president. Communists and backers of opposition politician Alexey Navalny supported them, the paper says.

- Russia will not close unsafe coal mines after the accident at the Severnaya mine. The government suggested that coal producers should improve work safety, the paper writes.

- Even though food imports to Russia shrank by 35 percent in 2015 and food prices rose by 34 percent in the past two years, the Agriculture Ministry plans further cuts of imported food stuffs, the paper writes. ($1 = 68.7705 roubles)