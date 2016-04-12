MOSCOW Apr 12 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Finance Ministry has prepared amendments to the
2016 budget. A newly elected lower house of parliament will
discuss these amendments in October, the paper writes citing
sources.
- The co-founder and CEO of Mail.ru Group, Dmitry
Grishin, has created a second fund to invest in robotic
technology. Investors from the U.S. and Europe will join the
fund, the paper writes citng company report.
- Proceeds of CTC Media in the first quarter of
2015 rose by 20 percent year-on-year, the paper reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin did not propose a
candidate for the post of human rights ombudsman. Only
parliamentary opposition parties nominate candidates for this
post, the paper says.
- Wallgreens Boots Alliance acquired a 15 percent
stake in Russia's pharmacy chain 36.6 in exchange for its
distributor Alliance Healthcare Russia, the paper writes.
- Russia's Economy Ministry has published a project for
public discussion, introducing financial responsibility for
Crimean authorities for submitting incomplete information on
implementing a federal programme for development of Crimea and
Sevastopol.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin will
prepare a new economic programme and present it to President
Vladimir Putin, the paper reports citing sources.
- This year's St Petersburg economic forum may cost
organizers 20 percent more than in 2015 because of its new venue
affiliated to Gazprom's subsidiaries, the daily
writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's government and the central bank want to propose
to Russians to keep pension savings on special pension accounts
in banks. People will get tax preferences if they deposit the
cash for at least 10 years, the paper writes.
