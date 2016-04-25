MOSCOW Apr 25 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Russian ministers of education, finance and culture
are most criticised by Russian Internet users among Russia's
cabinet members, the paper writes citing a recent poll.
- The Russian government has increased tariffs for cargo
traffic inside Russia for foreign companies, the paper reports.
- Kuwait Petroleum plans to purchase up to 1.5 million
tonnes of LNG per year from Russian gas producer Novatek
, the paper reports.
- The number of people investing in mutual investment funds
in Russia rose by 5 percent in 2015, the paper writes citing
central bank data.
- Prices for smartphones sold by Russian mobile phone
retailers dropped by an average of 24-25 percent in March, the
paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Industry Ministry is developing a national
standard of radio communication for government bodies, using a
technology of "cognitive radio", in line with an order by
President Vladimir Putin, the paper writes.
- Russian internet portal Yandex will launch a
service for automatic moderation of pictures which users post on
social networks and dating websites. It will use artificial
intelligence and computer vision technologies to filter
pictures, the paper says.
RBC
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap Ukrainian pilot
Nadezhda Savchenko jailed in Russia for two Russians jailed in
Ukraine before the end of May, the daily writes.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)