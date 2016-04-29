MOSCOW, April 29 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- An investigation into Dmitry Kamenshchik, owner of
Moscow's Domodedovo airport, may involve seizing some of the
airport's property, the paper writes.
- Russian mobile phone operator Megafon will pay out some 30
billion roubles ($466.38 million) in dividends for 2015 to its
shareholders, the paper writes.
- Russian internet company Yandex has increased its
advertising income by 34 percent in the first quarter of 2016,
the paper reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia may introduce a tax free system for foreign
visitors before the end of 2016 allowing them to partially claim
back taxes off goods purchased in Russia, the paper reports.
- Russia's consumer confidence index dropped to 63 points in
the first quarter of 2016, its lowest level in the past 11
years, the paper writes, citing Nielsen.
- Both rich and poor Russians saw their earnings fall in the
first quarter of 2016, the paper writes, citing state
statistics.
- The Russian Presidential Administration has asked the
Mail.ru Group to develop a highly protected
messenger service for state institutions to use. The project
will require at least $5 million, the paper says.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has scolded space
officials for a failed rocket launch from the new Vostochny
cosmodrome, the paper writes.
($1 = 64.3251 roubles)
