MOSCOW, April 26 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's second-biggest bank, VTB, will on
Friday set the terms for a planned 100 billion rouble ($3.21
billion) share sale, which is expected to take place in the
middle of May, the daily reports.
- For the first time in the past 10 years, Japan's prime
minister will visit Russia. Invited by Russian President
Vladimir Putin, Japan's Shinzo Abe will arrive on April 28 to
discuss four islands in the Pacific, known as the Southern
Kuriles in Russia, the paper says.
- Russian state institutions has requested that Google Inc
remove content from Google search results 114 times, as
well as the content of Google's subsidiaries, since the new law
on the protection of children from harmful information came into
force in 2012, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian largest air carrier Aeroflot in 2014
plans to transfer some of its flights to Vnukovo airport from
Sheremetyevo where it currently operates exclusively, the daily
says.
- Russian state-owned company RusGeology (Rosgeologiya), set
up last year to bring together dozens of Russian geological
exploration outfits, plans to increase its revenues six-fold to
45 billion roubles ($1.45 billion) by 2020, the paper reports.
- Russian government plans to spend some 2 billion roubles
($64.26 million) on establishing a corporation that will
cooperate with the Central Asian countries to create jobs and
stop local people from drug trafficking, the paper says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian opposition activist Konstantin Lebedev was
sentenced to 2.5 years on Thursday for organising riots during
last year's opposition rally on May 6, the daily says.
($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)