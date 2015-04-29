MOSCOW, April 29 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The number of car loans issued in the first quarter of
2015 in Russia dropped four-fold year-on-year, the paper writes.
- Russia's largest car maker, Avtovaz, will raise
salaries by 6 percent in June, and the average salary will reach
some 29,000 roubles ($561), the daily reports.
- The number of tourists who took holidays in the winter
resorts of Sochi between December 2014 and April 2015 doubled to
800,000 people compared to previous years. This increase is
partly because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and
the weakening of the rouble, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Seven major Russian oil companies have appealed to
President Vladimir Putin, criticising the new policy of state
purchases and substitution of imports. They believe this policy
will raise risks for many industries, the daily reports.
- President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday introduced to the
lower house of parliament a draft law about establishing a state
corporation that will manage all space-related activities, the
paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- The number of candidates for the 2016 parliamentary
election could reach a record level in the past 20 years as the
Kremlin does not plan to toughen rules under which a party can
contest the election, the paper writes.
- The daily publishes a list of Russia's most powerful
politicians, headed by President Vladimir Putin, with the chief
of the presidential administration, Sergei Ivanov, ranking
second.
($1 = 51.7225 roubles)
