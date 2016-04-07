MOSCOW, April 7 The following are some stories
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- World Bank analysts doubt that the lifting of Western
sanctions imposed on Moscow will help Russia's economy.
- The creation of a new force and a potentially repressive
structure - the national guard which is headed by a close ally
of President Vladimir Putin - is the Kremlin's response to the
revival of political life in the country, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's environment protection lobby is seeking state
support to replace activists from WWF Russia and Greenpeace
working in the country. The national ecological movement should
be patriotically-minded and should not hamper the work of local
industries and businesses, the daily says.
- France's Auchan chain of hypermarkets will export
Russian products to Europe under its trade mark, the daily says
adding that the retailer is plans to bring to 5,300 items to be
sold by Auchan Retail Russia by 2018.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia will suspend the destruction of its chemical
weapons until 2020 because the terms of the International
Chemical Weapons Convention have already been violated, and the
United States will most likely not complete the disposal of its
chemicals before 2023, according to Russian expert Natalia
Kalinina.
- Russia will launch its Proton-M rocket carrier to deliver
a new Intelsat satellite into orbit at the beginning of 2017,
the head of the Khrunichev satellite maker, Andrei Kalinovsky,
is quoted as saying.
- Eighty-seven percent of Russians are convinced that Crimea
must be part of Russia, while around three percent of those
polled consider it part of Ukraine, according to a survey by
Levada-Centre pollsters.
