- Russia could review the list of items banned for imports by state companies in August. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered his cabinet on Monday to work out by June the criteria for the selection of products the import of which could be banned.

- A deputy head of state-run industrial conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Skvortsov, will become board chairman of Russia's biggest car maker Avtovaz.

- Russia's government still lacks 116 billion roubles ($1.77 billion) for implementing its anti-crisis plan in 2016.

- Russians are spending more then 50 percent of their monthly incomes on food. Last time a similar situation was registered in 2009, the daily says.

- The trade union of workers of the Siberian town of Surgut will abstain from holding traditional May Day rellies on May 1 to allow people to mark Orthodox Easter. Local communists are planning to lodge a compalint with prosecutors to challenge this decision, the daily says.

- Sales of apartments by Russia's three biggest developers soared by up to 240 percent in the first three months of the year.

- A Moscow court has ruled to slap a fine of 1.2 million roubles ($183,094) on Russia's independent election watchdog Golos for not revealing on its Internet site that it is a "foreign agent".

- Former Euroset co-owner Evgeny Chichvarkin, who lives in London, has decided to work on branding and publicising the Open Russia public organisation founded by the former owner of YUKOS oil company, Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Chichvarkin has promised to promote ideas alternative to the ones dominating in present-day Russia.

- Trillions of roubles from the state budget are misappropriated every year, the head of the Accounts Chamber, Tatyana Golikova, said on Monday.

- Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Evgeny Chichvarkin, both living abroad in exile, have decided to join their efforts in the fight against Russia's current leadership "through educating and enlightening" their countrymen.

