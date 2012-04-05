MOSCOW, April 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered cabinet members to use cars produced in Russia, Belarus or Kazakhstan, the paper reports.

- Russia's MetroJet air carrier, set up on the basis of Kogalymavia company, will carry out charter flights under the brand of TUI, the first major international operator to enter Russian and Ukrainian travel services market.

- Russia's antimonopoly watchdog, FAS, has allowed the biggest state bank Sberbank to buy 100 percent of shares of the Moscow golf club, a 28.5 percent stake of which belongs to city authorities.

KOMMERSANT

- Capital outflow from Russia reached $35.1 billion in the first three months of the year, which is almost half Russia's foreign trade surplus over the same period, according to the central bank statistics.

- Russia's AFK Sistema is to set up a joint farming venture with RZ Agro Ltd, affiliated with Louis Dreyfus, one of the world's four dominant agro traders.

- A private equity company Baring Vostok Capital Partners is investing up to $100 million in expanding a network of the European Medical Center (EMC) clinics in Russia, which plans to raise its capitalization to $1 billion and to hold IPO in future.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia's opposition is planning to hold a rally with "hundreds of supporters" in Moscow on May 6, on the eve of President-elect Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, scheduled for May 7.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russia could spend up to 1.3 trillion roubles ($44.06 billion)to implement is strategic priorities in Arctic, Minister of Regional Development Viktor Basargin says.

- Moscow regional lawmakers will consider on Thursday the candidacy of Sergei Shoigu, in charge of Russia's Emergencies Ministry sinse 1991, to the post of the governor of Moscow region.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- The popular daily says that Russia's armed forces have lost their combat ability as a result of long running reforms.