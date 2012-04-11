MOSCOW, April 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina may become a deputy prime minister to oversee social issues in the new government, the paper reports.

- Nine militants allegedly preparing terror attacks were killed by security forces on Monday in Russia's southern region of Stavropol, the paper writes.

- President Dmitry Medvedev said Russian mobile phone carriers must introduce portability to allow subscribers to keep their telephone numbers after switching operators, which may cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the daily writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Don Robert, chief executive of British credit information firm Experian, on the company's development in the Russian market.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Nissan plant in St Petersburg plan to double its capacity by 2014 to 100,000 cars per year which will cost the company $70-100 million, the daily says.

- X5 Retail Group, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, will buy a food retailer chain in Volga River city of Ulyanovsk with $28.6 million turnover in 2011, the paper writes. 