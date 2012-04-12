MOSCOW, April 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian state-owned transport monopoly Russian Railways, decided not to sell its 5 percent stake in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) together with the government, which had pledged to sell 20 percent shares, the paper writes.

- Moscow mayor's office said on Wednesday it will raise fines for illegal parking in central Moscow 10 times starting July 1, the paper reports.

- The paper runs an interview with Frank Riboud, president of French dairy giant Danone, who says he is confident in the Russian market.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A document aimed at easing the visa procedure between Russia and the United States never made it to Russia's lower house of Parliament, whose ratification of the agreement the U.S. has been awaiting since November, the paper writes citing sources in the Parliament and Russia's Foreign Ministry.

- Moscow regional police freed a businessman and his driver, who were held hostage for a week by kidnappers requesting $6 million for them, on Wednesday, the paper reports.

- Cellphone chip company Qualcomm Inc. may start making 3G and 4G chipsets for modems and routers produced by Russian broadband provider Yota, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian human rights ombudsman Vladimir Lukin said on Wednesday members of a feminist punk band Pussy Riot, who stormed into Moscow's main church singing an song against Vladimir Putin in February, did not deserve criminal sentence, the paper writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)