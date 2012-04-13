MOSCOW, April 13 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's government will consider ways to allow private oil companies to take part in the development of the off-shore oil fields after a group of Russia's major private oil producers complained of the discrimination of their right in favor of state-run Rosneft and Gazprom.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's law makers will review legislation to restrict activity of on non-government organizations on Russia's territory if they are financed from abroad.

- Sait-Salam Gutseriyev, co-owner of Russia's B&N industrial and financial group has convinced the U.S. Universal Park & Resorts to invest in an entertainment park in Moscow's Galaktika Park mall to be built in the city's south, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia is planning to open for tourists its remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, head of the security council Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.