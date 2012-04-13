MOSCOW, April 13 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's government will consider ways to allow private
oil companies to take part in the development of the off-shore
oil fields after a group of Russia's major private oil producers
complained of the discrimination of their right in favor of
state-run Rosneft and Gazprom.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's law makers will review legislation to restrict
activity of on non-government organizations on Russia's
territory if they are financed from abroad.
- Sait-Salam Gutseriyev, co-owner of Russia's B&N
industrial and financial group has convinced the U.S. Universal
Park & Resorts to invest in an entertainment park in Moscow's
Galaktika Park mall to be built in the city's south, the daily
says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia is planning to open for tourists its remote Arctic
islands of Franz Josef Land, head of the security council
Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)