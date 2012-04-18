MOSCOW, April 18 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's President-elect Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday
he would support the concept of the state budget policy, laid
out by Alexei Kudrin, the former finance minister who was
dismissed from his position by the current President Dmitry
Medvedev last year.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- President Dmitry Medvedev has promised to undertake
measures to exclude excessive state control over a new Public
Television channel, which is set to be launched on Jan. 1, 2013
and initially financed by the government.
- Russia's state oil producer Rosneft has
officially invited private oil producers, both local and
foreign, to participate in Russia's offshore field exploration,
the daily says, revealing the conditions of such partnership.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia will modernize military equipment of its peace
keepers in Transdniester region in post-Soviet Moldova, the
daily says citing Russia's special envoy to the region Dmitry
Rogozin.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia needs fresh ideas to carry out economic reforms,
which can help it avoid economic stagnation, independent
analysts said after summing up the results of the policy pursued
by the political tandem of the ruling tandem of President Dmitry
Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia almost doubled the number of foreign contracts for
nuclear reactors last year and plans to attract up to $50
billion this year in nuclear plan construction abroad, Kirill
Komarov, deputy director of the state nuclear power company
Rosatom, told the daily in an interview.
- Russia's parliament is considering raising fines for
participating in unsanctioned street protests to 100,000 roubles
($3,400) from 2,000 roubles.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's ruling United Russia Party is working on
structural reforms that would ensure future leadership of both
President-elect Vladimir Putin and the current President Dmitry
Medvedev, the daily reports.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia's police have put the name of Oleg Donskikh, former
aide to Russia's agriculture minister, on the wanted list. He
has disappeared after prosecutors allegedly charged him with
stealing almost 500 million roubles ($16.95 million) from the
state budget.
($1 = 29.4942 Russian roubles)
