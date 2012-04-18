MOSCOW, April 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's President-elect Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he would support the concept of the state budget policy, laid out by Alexei Kudrin, the former finance minister who was dismissed from his position by the current President Dmitry Medvedev last year.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President Dmitry Medvedev has promised to undertake measures to exclude excessive state control over a new Public Television channel, which is set to be launched on Jan. 1, 2013 and initially financed by the government.

- Russia's state oil producer Rosneft has officially invited private oil producers, both local and foreign, to participate in Russia's offshore field exploration, the daily says, revealing the conditions of such partnership.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia will modernize military equipment of its peace keepers in Transdniester region in post-Soviet Moldova, the daily says citing Russia's special envoy to the region Dmitry Rogozin.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia needs fresh ideas to carry out economic reforms, which can help it avoid economic stagnation, independent analysts said after summing up the results of the policy pursued by the political tandem of the ruling tandem of President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia almost doubled the number of foreign contracts for nuclear reactors last year and plans to attract up to $50 billion this year in nuclear plan construction abroad, Kirill Komarov, deputy director of the state nuclear power company Rosatom, told the daily in an interview.

- Russia's parliament is considering raising fines for participating in unsanctioned street protests to 100,000 roubles ($3,400) from 2,000 roubles.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's ruling United Russia Party is working on structural reforms that would ensure future leadership of both President-elect Vladimir Putin and the current President Dmitry Medvedev, the daily reports.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia's police have put the name of Oleg Donskikh, former aide to Russia's agriculture minister, on the wanted list. He has disappeared after prosecutors allegedly charged him with stealing almost 500 million roubles ($16.95 million) from the state budget.

($1 = 29.4942 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)