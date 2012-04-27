Moscow, April 27 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Twelve Russian citizens have addressed the Russian Supreme
court in the first joint appeal since March demanding to call
off the results of the recent presidential elections, the daily
writes.
- Russia's energy ministry asked the finance ministry to
provide 13.6 billion roubles ($463.85 million) by 2020 to create
a system to control the production and transportation of oil
products in real time, the paper reports.
- Russian president-elect Vladimir Putin said on Thursday
Russian Railways monopoly needs a 5-trillion-rouble ($170.53
billion) investment by 2020 for further development, the daily
says.
KOMMERSANT
- Russians spent 259 billion roubles ($8.83 billion) more
than they earned in January-March of 2012 due to cheaper loans.
The spending-to-earnings ratio rose 32 percent compared the same
period of 2011, the daily cites economy ministry data.
- Russian second-largest air carrier Transaero is to get 25
percent of passenger traffic between Moscow and Rome and Milan,
while the rest will remain with the current monopolist
state-controlled Aeroflot, the paper says.
- Nearly a third of Russians said they expect Vladimir Putin
to remain Russian president until 2024, while eleven percent
said he would stay in power for as long as he wants, the paper
cites a recent Levada poll.
- Russia's largest political party United Russia will
undergo a reform aimed at decreasing both the party's size and
its role in the society, the paper writes.
- A seized businessman escaped captivity in a region outside
Moscow after he wounded two of his kidnappers, who were sent by
Dagestan's militants to prepare terror attacks, according to
local investigators, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of Federation Council,
Russian Upper House of Parliament, wants to increase the
agency's role in the country's politics and legal system, the
paper writes.
($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles)
