UPDATE 1-Opel CEO to resign after sale to Peugeot - newspaper
* Neumann fears future owner underestimates electric cars-FAS
Moscow, April 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Saturday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's opposition demanding fair elections called off a rally planned for May 1 which was approved by Moscow mayor's office, the paper writes. Leaders say they want to focus on a May 6 demonstration.
- Russia's state development bank VEB paid its top managers in 2011 twice as much as the year before, while overall staff costs grew 37 percent, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Dmitry Medvedev, soon to become Russia's Prime Minister, said on Friday that he is a conservative politician and plans to modernize the ruling United Russia party, the paper writes.
- Russian car maker Avtovaz will recall some 94,000 new Lada automobiles made since October 2011 due to alleged problems with the fuel system, the paper reports.
- Air Force Commander Alexander Zelin was dismissed on Friday by President Dmitry Medvedev because of his failure to establish air-space defense forces on an air force base. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, June 10 Workers from a threatened French auto parts factory have secured a meeting with Finance Ministry officials and their main carmaker clients, Renault and PSA Group, after a union delegation accosted President Emmanuel Macron.