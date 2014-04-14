MOSCOW, April 14 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, plans to pay
out some 72 billion roubles ($2 billion) in dividends for 2013,
the paper writes.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a
national anti-corruption plan for 2014-2015 providing for police
monitoring of major infrastructure investment projects, the
paper writes.
- State telecoms group Rostelecom in 2013 added
more subscribers to its internet services in Moscow than all of
its competitors put together, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's state telecoms group Rostelecom is
building a communication cable to Crimea that will cost the
company 400-900 million roubles ($11-25 million). This line will
provide the peninsula with a confidential connection with the
Russian government, the paper writes.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 3.67 million
roubles ($103,000) in 2013 compared to 5.79 million roubles
($162,500) in 2012, the daily reports citing his annual income
declaration.
- Moscow, Saint Petersburg, the southern Stavropol region
and the Muslim republic of Tatarstan had more ethnic conflicts
from September 2013 to March 2014 than other Russian regions,
the paper writes citing a recent rating by the independent
National Conflicts Studies Centre.
- Russia will cut planned spending on the development of the
Far East region tenfold to 353 billion roubles ($9.9
billion)before 2025, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's armed forces plan to increase the hiring of
contract servicemen in 2014 fourfold, the paper says citing a
senior General Staff official.
($1 = 35.6305 Russian Roubles)
