VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government may finance development projects in Crimea with funds from the National Welfare Fund, the paper writes.

- Russia on Wednesday adopted a law criminalising the "rehabilitation of Nazism", the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with Russian insurer Ingosstrakh's CEO Mikhail Volkov, who says Western sanctions may not pose a threat to Russia's insurance market.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian police plan to spend some 7.4 trillion roubles ($207 billion) until 2020 on purchasing new equipment and housing and establishing new units in Crimea, the daily writes.

- Internet provider Scartel, owned by mobile phone operator Megafon, will launch its Yota-branded mobile phone services this year, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's Communist party is pushing for amendments to the constitution that would lift the moratorium on the death penalty for grave crimes. They also propose shooting bureaucrats guilty of taking bribes over 1 million roubles ($28,000), the daily writes.

- Russian's fleet began week-long exercises in the Caspian sea near Astrakhan on Wednesday, the paper reports.

($1 = 35.7037 Russian Roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)