VEDOMOSTI
- Russian police on Monday arrested Igor Potapenko, founder
of Razgulay, a grain and sugar producer, the paper
writes.
- Russian economy ministry plans to propose plans to the
government on the creation of an offshore zone in Crimea, the
paper writes.
- Russians spent some $180 million on purchasing real estate
in London in 2013, and may spend four times more in 2014, the
paper reports, citing Savills and JLL.
KOMMERSANT
- The Russian authorities are discussing measures to
introduce controls on Internet providers. This could cause an
increase in state censorship and reduce the quality of Internet
access, the paper writes, citing experts.
- The Russian upper house of parliament has decided to
approve new laws adopted by the lower house, including laws
regulating the Internet and making it a crime to "rehabilitate"
Nazism, the paper reports.
- Russian air carrier Transaero posted a net
profit under International Financial Reporting Standards of 788
million roubles ($21.94 million) in 2013, compared to a loss of
228 million roubles ($6.35 million) in 2012, the paper reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika is proposing
replacing fines for corruption with prison terms, the daily
says.
($1 = 35.9120 Russian Roubles)
