MOSCOW Aug 24 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's rouble lost 7 percent of its value against the
U.S. dollar last week, marking the biggest drop since last
November, the paper writes.
- Moscow city authorities plan to hold road works tenders
worth 80 billion roubles by the end of 2015, the paper says.
- Russia's agriculture ministry mulls restricting imports of
raw materials for wine making, the paper says.
- Russia's central bank has agreed a plan to merge VTB with
the Bank of Moscow, the daily reports.
- Russia's environment ministry says car maker AvtoVaz did
not pay the state 1.5 billion roubles due for environmental
damage in 2012-2015, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Gazprom and Naftogaz on Friday discussed reinstating
pre-payments for the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to
Europe, the daily reports.
- Novatek is close to signing a deal on selling a 9.9
percent stake in the Yamal LNG project to a Chinese investment
fund, the paper writes.
- Russia's demand for imported alcohol has fallen by as much
as 45 percent this year and the depreciation of the rouble
pushes importers to raise their prices by 15-25 percent, the
daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The government could make Russia's major exporters sell
foreign currencies to help support the rouble, Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said, the daily reports.
- Some 2,000 servicemen from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus,
Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are launching on Monday joint
military exercises near Russia's town of Pskov, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russian producer of the Mig fighter planes earned $800
million last year and signed new deals worth $4billion for 2015,
the head of the company, Sergei Korotkov, tells the paper.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)