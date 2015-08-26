MOSCOW Aug 26 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's economy ministry expects the economy to contract in 2016 and 2017 should oil price hit $40 for a barrel, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- RusHydro CEO Yevgeny Dod will leave Russia's biggest hydropower company, the daily reports.

- German media group Axel Springer has intensified negotiations to sell its Russian division, the paper writes.

- Russia will allow foreign plane ticket booking operators to store and process abroad the personal data of Russian citizens, despite a new law restricting such practices taking effect as of Sept.1, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izv.ru

- Airbus Defence and Space, a division of the Airbus Group, signed an agreement with Russia's Space Systems on Tuesday on launching joint production of equipment for space satellites, the daily writes.

- Russian honey producers have asked the agriculture minitry to restrict imports of candies from Europe to help the domestic industry, the paper reports. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)