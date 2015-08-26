Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
MOSCOW Aug 26 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Russia's economy ministry expects the economy to contract in 2016 and 2017 should oil price hit $40 for a barrel, the paper says.
- RusHydro CEO Yevgeny Dod will leave Russia's biggest hydropower company, the daily reports.
- German media group Axel Springer has intensified negotiations to sell its Russian division, the paper writes.
- Russia will allow foreign plane ticket booking operators to store and process abroad the personal data of Russian citizens, despite a new law restricting such practices taking effect as of Sept.1, the daily says.
- Airbus Defence and Space, a division of the Airbus Group, signed an agreement with Russia's Space Systems on Tuesday on launching joint production of equipment for space satellites, the daily writes.
- Russian honey producers have asked the agriculture minitry to restrict imports of candies from Europe to help the domestic industry, the paper reports. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.