MOSCOW Aug 1 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia cut its 2012 grain forecast to 75 million tonnes from 80-85 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Tuesday.

- Russia's anti-corruption activists Alexei Navalny could face 10 years in prison for alleged accusation of stealing timber worth 16 million roubles ($497,200).

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A recent decision by Vyacheslav Lebedev, the head of Russia's Supreme Court, to review grounds for sentencing Mikhail Khodorkovsky could even lead the release of the ex-owner of YUKOS, the daily says.

- A Russian billionaire, Yury Milner, has established a fund to award an annual prize in physics that will nearly triple the size of the corresponding Nobel Prize, the daily writes.

- Russian banks spent 17.5 billion roubles ($543.86 million) on advertisements in the first six months of 2012.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian lawmakers are planning to ban state officials dealing with defence and security matters from owning property abroad or running accounts in foreign banks.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

www.kp.ru

- Almost 30 percent of Russia's oil exports revenues was spent on raising the income of citizens', Economy Minister Andrei Belousov says in an interview.

- The value of the Russian rouble could fall if oil price goes down, Belousov adds.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia could increase grain output by at least 100 million tonnes a year if it added an additional 40 million hectares of sowing lands, the head of Russia's animal and plant health watchdog, Sergei Dankvert, says in an interview.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's Sberbank is ready to review its dividends policy, among others, to attract new investors, Bella Zlatkis, a deputy head of the state-controlled bank, says in an interview.

($1 = 32.1775 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)